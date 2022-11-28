UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Welcomes Vatican's Idea Of Moscow-Kiev Mediation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Russia welcomes Vatican's intention to mediate between Moscow and Kiev, but such platform is not in demand for Ukraine now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, top Vatican diplomat Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said that the Holy See is ready to provide a venue for peace negotiations on Ukraine.

"We know that a number of foreign officials and countries declare their readiness to provide such platforms (for talks). And of course, we welcome such political will, but in the situation that we de facto and de jure have now, such platforms are not in demand from the Ukrainian side," Peskov told a briefing, adding that there are currently no contacts between Russia, Ukraine and Vatican on this issue. 

