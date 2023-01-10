UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Will Clarify Yerevan's Position Toward Not Hosting CSTO Drills

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Will Clarify Yerevan's Position Toward Not Hosting CSTO Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Moscow will clarify the information about the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement about the inappropriateness of drills with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces in 2023, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the CSTO Joint Staff has received information from the Armenian Defense Ministry about the inappropriateness of drills with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Armenia in 2023. The CSTO Joint Staff is currently developing proposals on the possibility of holding such an exercise on the territory of other CSTO member states.

"This is a fairly new statement from the Armenian Prime Minister. I think our colleagues will be in touch through the CSTO, they will clarify the details of Armenia's position. In any case, Armenia is our very close ally. We will continue the dialogue. Including the current very difficult issues," Peskov said.

