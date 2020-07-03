(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Kremlin is not willing to take into consideration the West's concerns over Russia's constitutional amendments, since Russia remains committed to its national sovereignty, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Central Election Commission certified officially the results of the nationwide vote, in which over 77 percent of citizens backed the constitutional amendments.

"Yes, we are aware of it, but we are not ready to take this into consideration. Russia certainly remains committed to the key pillars and regulations of the international law, to the spirit and letter of the international law.

However, Russia will first of all remain committed to its own sovereignty," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin is aware of foreign partners' concerns over Putin's ability to retain power until 2036 after the introduction of the amendments.

The amendments do not contradict international regulations, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"Moreover, a range of other countries apply similar provisions. I stress again that we are not ready to and will not take the so-called concerns into consideration," Peskov added.