Kremlin Will Not Take Part In Earth Hour 2023 - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Kremlin will not participate in Earth Hour this year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Kremlin decided to abstain from participating in Earth Hour this year," Peskov said.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), which organizes the event, was recognized as a foreign agent in Russia on March 10.

Russia's refusal to participate in Earth Hour is connected with the status of its sponsoring organization, according to Peskov.

Earth Hour is held annually and consists in turning off non-essential electric lights for one hour. Over 185 countries and territories take part in the movement. The first Earth Hour was held in 2007. This year, Earth Hour will occur on March 25.

