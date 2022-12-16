MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Moscow will study with great interest the ideas of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on resolving the current global situation, as he is a talented, experienced expert, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In his latest article, Kissinger outlined his ideas about how he sees the future peace between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the European security architecture.

"Kissinger's talent, experience and expertise are always in demand. They are especially in demand in such acute situations. We will study this material with great interest. So far, unfortunately, there has been no such opportunity," Peskov told reporters.