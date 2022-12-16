UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Will Review Kissinger's Ideas On Resolving Current Situation With Great Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Will Review Kissinger's Ideas on Resolving Current Situation With Great Interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Moscow will study with great interest the ideas of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on resolving the current global situation, as he is a talented, experienced expert, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In his latest article, Kissinger outlined his ideas about how he sees the future peace between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the European security architecture.

"Kissinger's talent, experience and expertise are always in demand. They are especially in demand in such acute situations. We will study this material with great interest. So far, unfortunately, there has been no such opportunity," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

15 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

15 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.