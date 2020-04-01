UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Wishes Speedy Recovery To Top Russian Coronavirus Doctor Who Contracted COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Wishes Speedy Recovery to Top Russian Coronavirus Doctor Who Contracted COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Kremlin wishes a speedy recovery to Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of Moscow's hospital for coronavirus patients, who has recently himself tested positive for COVID-19, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commending his work.

Protsenko said on Tuesday that his test came back positive and that he was feeling fine.

The doctor noted that he self-isolated in his study at the hospital and continued working remotely.

"Let us wish the doctor a speedy recovery together. Our joint applause goes to him and we hope that he will be back in service very soon," Peskov said.

When asked whether Protsenko had been tested for COVID-19 ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the hospital last week, the spokesman replied that the doctor "did not even know that the president is coming to him."

Related Topics

Moscow Fine Visit Doctor Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

26 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

30 minutes ago

30 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

46 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

46 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.