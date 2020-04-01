Kremlin Wishes Speedy Recovery to Top Russian Coronavirus Doctor Who Contracted COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Kremlin wishes a speedy recovery to Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of Moscow's hospital for coronavirus patients, who has recently himself tested positive for COVID-19, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commending his work.

Protsenko said on Tuesday that his test came back positive and that he was feeling fine.

The doctor noted that he self-isolated in his study at the hospital and continued working remotely.

"Let us wish the doctor a speedy recovery together. Our joint applause goes to him and we hope that he will be back in service very soon," Peskov said.

When asked whether Protsenko had been tested for COVID-19 ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the hospital last week, the spokesman replied that the doctor "did not even know that the president is coming to him."