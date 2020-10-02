Kremlin Wishes US President Trump Swift Recovery From COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Kremlin wishes US President Donald Trump a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he and the first lady of the United States had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Trump's physician, the US leader feels fine and is expected to continue carrying out his duties without disruption.

"Of course, we do wish President Trump a swift and easy recovery," Peskov told reporters.