MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Kremlin does not intend to take suggestions from abroad regarding opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but it wants to have a good relationship with all countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We hear those statements, but we are not going to and cannot take those statements into account in this case.

This is about a Russian citizen breaking Russian laws. This is an internal affair and we will not allow anyone interfere in it and will not heed such statements," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on several countries calling for the release of Navalny.

The spokesman stressed that Russia was interested in good relationship with other countries, but that relationship was in no way determined "by one particular citizen."