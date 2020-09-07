Kremlin Worried About Increasing Tensions on Contact Line in Donbas

The Kremlin is concerned over the escalation of tensions on the contact line in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region, and keeps insisting that the ceasefire should not be violated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over the escalation of tensions on the contact line in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region, and keeps insisting that the ceasefire should not be violated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are certainly concerned about the flare-up of tensions on the contact line. We insist on the need to continue� implementing the ceasefire. Russia has done and will be doing everything possible to use the influence it has as a mediator in order to de-escalate this flare-up., which has unfortunately emerged," Peskov told reporters.