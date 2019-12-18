UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Worried Over NATO's Expansion Closer To Russian Border - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

The Kremlin is concerned over NATO's continuing expansion closer to the Russian border, and it agrees with the General Staff's statement about NATO's preparations for a large-scale military conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Kremlin is concerned over NATO's continuing expansion closer to the Russian border, and it agrees with the General Staff's statement about NATO's preparations for a large-scale military conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov has said at a briefing for foreign military attaches that the scenarios of NATO's intensive military drills point to the alliance's preparations for a big conflict.

"This is an opinion of an expert, based on the analysis that our military carries out when it monitors NATO's maneuvers.

In this case the expert opinion is the only true opinion, and the administration of the president cannot give any estimate from the military point of view," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin agrees with Gerasimov's stand and what steps Moscow can take as a response to NATO's drills.

"The continuing expansion of NATO's military infrastructure toward our borders raises concerns, this is not a secret, this is perfectly well known," Peskov added.

