Kremlin Would Like to Escape Worst-Case Scenarios of Russia-Turkey Clashes in Idlib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday on the prospect of clashes between Russian and Turkish forces in Idlib that Moscow would like to escape the worst case scenarios

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday on the prospect of clashes between Russian and Turkish forces in Idlib that Moscow would like to escape the worst case scenarios.

"The situation in Idlib is really very disturbing. It causes deep concern. This situation is constantly a topic of discussion for the Russian and Turkish sides. We would not want to talk about the worst scenarios," Peskov told reporters, answering the question, how does he assess the assumptions of some experts talking about the possibility of a military clash.

The spokesman went on to underline the fact that Syrian government forces were fighting terrorist groups in the region that were carrying out acts of aggression against them.

"We must once again repeat that we are talking about the fact that the Syrian military are fighting the terrorist groups that are in Idlib. These terrorist groups that are carrying out aggressive actions against the Syrian army should be neutralized," Peskov said.