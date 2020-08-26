Kremlin Would Not Want Relations With West to Suffer Because of Situation With Navalny

The Kremlin would not want its relationship with the West to worsen because of the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who has recently fallen ill, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

"Of course, firstly, we would not want that to happen. Secondly, there are no grounds for that," Peskov said, when asked about the potential negative impact the situation could have on Russia's international ties.

"In any case, we are also interested in understanding and determining what happened to the patient.

But we cannot do it for the time being... We are as interested as anyone," the spokesman said.

The Kremlin does not know the latest details about Navalny's condition and whether doctors in Berlin clinic where he was transported on Saturday determined what substance he was exposed to.

"As for various hurried claims that have been so widely used, as in, he is likely likely to have been poisoned, we are being patient about it but we strongly disagree with this assessment at this stage. What poisoning are we talking about if there no poisonous substance?" Peskov said.