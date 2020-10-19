UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Would Prefer To Hear US Readiness To Extend New START - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Would Prefer to Hear US Readiness to Extend New START - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Kremlin would prefer the United States to announce its readiness to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), as giving up on the deal could have a negative impact on the entire world, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the arms deal for one year, without any conditions, so that the two sides could discuss all the parameters of the arms control during this period. US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said this proposal was "a non-starter." The US had earlier suggested extending the treaty for one year if Moscow and Washington froze the number of their nuclear warheads for that period.

"We hope that contacts with the US will continue in any case. On the whole, as the president has said, extension of the treaty would help us secure some time, these 12 months, for serious and substantial talks on the arms control. Because leaving our two countries and the whole world without this document ” [which] is currently the cornerstone in the foundation of the global stability and security, strategic security, ” would have quite negative consequences. So we would of course prefer to hear from our US partners that they are ready to extend the treaty," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the talks with the United States have not yielded the expected progress so far, but this does not mean that they have to be stopped.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Progress Vladimir Putin United States All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, P ..

5 minutes ago

Why QLED is a superior format for TV viewing

13 minutes ago

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assu ..

16 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Maas Says Turkey's Latest ..

10 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

11 minutes ago

KP to promote tourism in merged districts, provide ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.