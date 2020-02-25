Kremlin Yet to Negotiate Putin-Erdogan Meeting on Idlib, But Multilateral Talks on Agenda

The Kremlin is not planning direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in Idlib, but a meeting in a multilateral format is being worked out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Kremlin is not planning direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in Idlib, but a meeting in a multilateral format is being worked out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Last week, Erdogan announced that he will receive Putin for talks on escalating confrontation in Syria on March 5, and that an eventual four-way meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron has not yet been agreed.

"Now we are not talking about bilateral contacts as such, but we are considering the possibility of meeting in a multilateral format. Now we are coordinating the schedules of the presidents. So far, no decision has been made, because not all potential participants have agreed," Peskov said.

Peskov did not confirm that it was indeed Merkel and Macron who are eyeing taking part in the talks, hinting that the Iranian side may also be party to the prospective negotiations.