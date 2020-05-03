UrduPoint.com
Kremlin's Peskov Says National Projects Still On Despite Possible Changes Due To COVID-19

Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:50 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, May 3 (Sputnik) - The implementation of the Russian national projects will remain on the agenda despite likely adjustments due to COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a tv program aired on Sunday.

"No, not at all, we are not discussing that," Peskov said when asked if the national projects are being withdrawn from the agenda, considering the current situation.

He has added that the goals linked to the national projects will be under consideration during the creation of an economic development plan.

"We cannot rule out some adjustments, but they will have no impact on the strategic goals of the national projects' implementation," Peskov added.

The spokesman has also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will have to live and work under constraints adopted to stop the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, the same as everyone else.

"We will all have to live for some time under these precautions, especially the head of state," Peskov said.

On May 7, 2018, Putin issued a decree on national and strategic goals of Russia's development until 2024, elaborating 12 avenues of development, each one with a corresponding national project.

