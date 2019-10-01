UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kristalina Georgieva To Take Office As New IMF Managing Director On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:48 AM

Kristalina Georgieva to Take Office as New IMF Managing Director on Tuesday

Kristalina Georgieva, who has been recently selected as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director for the next five years, officially takes office on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Kristalina Georgieva, who has been recently selected as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director for the next five years, officially takes office on Tuesday.

The IMF announced Georgieva's appointment on September 25. Georgieva, a national of Bulgaria, succeeds Christine Lagarde.

She is the first person from an emerging market economy to lead the IMF since its inception in 1944.

In her statement marking the appointment, Georgieva, who previously worked on different senior positions in the World Bank, emphasized the necessity of ensuring stability in the global economic and financial system through international cooperation.

Related Topics

IMF World Bank Lead Bulgaria September Market From

Recent Stories

World must play role to prevent nuclear clash in S ..

27 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Qualitative achievement by Sharjah Airp ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 1, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Tokyo leads Asian market gains in holiday trade

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.