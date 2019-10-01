Kristalina Georgieva to Take Office as New IMF Managing Director on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Kristalina Georgieva, who has been recently selected as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director for the next five years, officially takes office on Tuesday.

The IMF announced Georgieva's appointment on September 25. Georgieva, a national of Bulgaria, succeeds Christine Lagarde.

She is the first person from an emerging market economy to lead the IMF since its inception in 1944.

In her statement marking the appointment, Georgieva, who previously worked on different senior positions in the World Bank, emphasized the necessity of ensuring stability in the global economic and financial system through international cooperation.