Kristen Stewart to Lead International Jury at 2023 Berlinale - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) World-famous US actress Kristen Stewart, mainly known for her role in the Twilight Saga about vampires, will head the international jury of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, or Berlinale, the event organizers said on Friday.

"American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart will be the president of the International Jury at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival," a statement read.

The festival organizers noted Stewart's outstanding contribution to world cinema and called her "the perfect bridge between US and Europe."

"We're excited about Kristen Stewart taking on this distinguished task. She's one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation. From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters," Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, the festival directors, were quoted as saying in the statement.

The Berlin International Film Festival is a key international film event held annually in the German capital. All premieres within the festival take place at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz, also known as Berlinale Palast. The 73d edition of the event will be held from February 16-26, 2023.

Kristen Stewart made her screen debut in 1999 at the age of nine. In 2002, she co-starred with Jodie Foster in David Fincher's thriller film Panic Room. The young actress gained international popularity after she played a major role in the five-episode Twilight Saga about vampires and werewolves released from 2008-2012. In 2021, she played the role of Princess Diana in the historical drama Spencer by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain.