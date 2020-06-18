UrduPoint.com
Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In Pablo Lorrain's 'Spencer' - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:30 AM

Kristen Stewart to Play Princess Diana in Pablo Lorrain's 'Spencer' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US actress Kristen Stewart - famous for the role of Bella Swan in the "Twilight" saga - will play Princess Diana in the upcoming film "Spencer" by Pablo Lorrain, media reported.

The film will focus on the days when Diana Spencer realized that her marriage with Prince Charles should come to an end, the Deadline news website reported on late Wednesday.

"Kristen is one of the great actors around today ... To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see.

I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature," Lorrain told Deadline, explaining why he wants Stewart to play Princess Diana.

The movie will not tell the story of Diana's tragic death but will show her relations with the husband and two sons.

"It's about finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her [Diana] is to be well, and to be with herself and by herself ... That's why the movie is called Spencer, which is the family name she had before she met Charles," Lorrain added.

Diana Spencer was the wife of Prince Charles in 1981-1996. In 1997, a year after the divorce, Diana died in a car accident in Paris

