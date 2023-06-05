UrduPoint.com

Kritenbrink Holds 'Productive' Talks With Chinese Counterparts In Beijing - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 10:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink held "candid and productive" talks with Chinese counterparts during his trip to Beijing, the State Department said on Monday.

Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs Sarah Beran met with Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and Director General of the North American and Oceanian Affairs Department Yang Tao.

"The two sides had candid and productive discussions as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and build on recent high-level diplomacy between the two countries," the State Department said in a press release.

They also discussed cross-Strait issues, channels of communication, and views on the bilateral relationship, the release added.

On Friday, the Financial Times reported that CIA Director William Burns made a secret visit to Beijing last month in an attempt to repair US-China ties, signaling the Biden administration's interest in stabilizing bilateral relations.

