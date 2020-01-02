KSA Foreign Minister Receives OIC Secretary General

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:37 PM

His Highness, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received in his office at the ministry in Riyadh, H.E the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd January, 2020)

Yousef Al-Othaimeen. The two parties reviewed on the occasion their joint effects as well as a number of issues of interest to the Islamic world.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister for multilateral International Relations, Mr. Abdurahman bin Ibrahim Al-Ressi.

