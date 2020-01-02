KSA Foreign Minister Receives OIC Secretary General

His Highness, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received in his office at the ministry in Riyadh, H.E the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister for multilateral International Relations, Mr. Abdurahman bin Ibrahim Al-Ressi.