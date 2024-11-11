KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, Lebanon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has consistently championed Arab unity, providing steadfast support to Arab nations, particularly evident in its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and Lebanon’s resilience

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has consistently championed Arab unity, providing steadfast support to Arab nations, particularly evident in its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and Lebanon’s resilience.

Saudi Arabia has persistently advocated for solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict, working to protect the rights of Palestinians and preserve Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem. This commitment, rooted in Arab and Islamic solidarity, has been recognized at regional and international levels.

In a significant diplomatic effort, Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with other Muslim countries, successfully advocated for the passage of United Nations Security Council Resolution 478 in 1980, demanding the withdrawal of all diplomatic missions from Jerusalem.

In October 2000, at the Arab League meeting in Cairo, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz proposed the establishment of the Jerusalem Intifada Fund, initially capitalized at $200 million to support Palestinian families affected by conflict. Additionally, the Kingdom committed $800 million to the Al-Aqsa Fund, to preserve Jerusalem’s Arab and Islamic heritage.

At the Arab Economic and Development Summit in Kuwait in January 2009, Saudi Arabia pledged $1 billion towards Gaza’s reconstruction, provided medical aid, and facilitated medical evacuations. This humanitarian response was bolstered by a nationwide fundraising campaign.

Further solidifying its support, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud designated the 2018 Arab Summit in Dhahran as the Jerusalem Summit. At this event, the Kingdom announced contributions of $150 million to Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem and $50 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

After the recent escalation in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Saudi Arabia convened a Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on November 11, 2023, in consultation with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Saudi Arabia ranks among the world’s top donors to Palestine, with over $5.3 billion contributed through 290 projects. In the latest crisis, under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has provided substantial humanitarian aid and launched a fundraising campaign, raising more than SAR697 million.

Aid was delivered by air and sea to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Additionally, the Saudi Fund for Development has provided approximately $4.8 billion in development aid to Palestine. In May 2024, Saudi Arabia welcomed the recognition of Palestine by Norway, Spain, Ireland, and Armenia, urging other nations to follow suit.

Saudi Arabia’s relationship with Lebanon, rooted in Arab solidarity, dates back to King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud’s support for Lebanese independence. This bond has been reinforced over decades, with Saudi Arabia hosting summits dedicated to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction.

In 1976, a mini-Arab summit in Riyadh intended to ending Lebanon’s civil war. Following the 1982 Israeli invasion, Saudi Arabia provided substantial aid and played a key role in peace negotiations, including the Geneva Conference. The 1989 Taif Conference, convened by the Kingdom, culminated in the Taif Agreement, which established a new framework for Lebanese national reconciliation.

Saudi Arabia continued its support in 2006, contributing $50 million in emergency relief following Israeli attacks on Lebanon. At the Paris III Conference in 2007, Saudi Arabia pledged $1 billion for Lebanese development projects, in addition to a $100 million grant for budgetary support.

In response to the Beirut port explosion on August 4, 2020, Saudi Arabia extended full solidarity, coordinating aid deliveries through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre. According to the Saudi Aid Platform, Saudi Arabia’s aid to Lebanon totals over $2.6 billion, covering 123 projects in sectors including education, health, and infrastructure.

In the latest show of support, the Kingdom established a relief air bridge to Lebanon, delivering 22 aircraft filled with medical supplies, shelter materials, and food by November 11, 2024.

The Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit, convened by Saudi Arabia, highlighted unified Arab and Islamic opposition to Israeli actions in Palestine and Lebanon. The summit promoted collaboration with the Arab League, OIC, and African Union to foster international partnerships for regional stability.