Open Menu

KSA Refutes Allegations Of Assault On Ethiopian Citizens

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 07:44 PM

KSA refutes allegations of assault on Ethiopian citizens

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday categorically rejected the Human Rights Watch's recent report claiming an assault on the Ethiopian citizens while attempting to cross the Saudi-Yemeni border

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday categorically rejected the Human Rights Watch's recent report claiming an assault on the Ethiopian citizens while attempting to cross the Saudi-Yemeni border.

"These allegations lack merit and are based on unreliable sources," the Ministry of Media said in a press release.

The publication and dissemination of politicized and misleading report was part of 'malicious media campaigns', which were repeatedly launched with questionable motives, it added.

The Ministry of Media underlined that the KSA had ensured the provision of comprehensive medical care to groups of individuals who sustained firearm injuries as a result of attacks by armed people that attempted to coerce them into crossing the Saudi-Yemen borders.

Emphasizing its commitment to upholding human rights principles, the ministry reaffirmed that the law enforcement agencies within the Kingdom adhered to the human rights regulations outlined in local and international laws, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

"The Kingdom always provide humanitarian services to individuals apprehended for violating border security. These individuals are treated in accordance with the Kingdom's regulations, which are aligned with international human rights standards," it clarified.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Border Media Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Paki ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s Interim Government

15 minutes ago
 Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships see ..

Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships sees record-breaking performances

30 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of revenue department

DC reviews performance of revenue department

20 minutes ago
 Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digi ..

Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing,"

12 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

22 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

20 minutes ago
Pakistani service-oriented companies to participat ..

Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

22 minutes ago
 DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat d ..

DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat dengue threat

16 minutes ago
 Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

Arrangements for Asia Cup near completion: DC

16 minutes ago
 Kalash Valley: A home to ancient cultural heritage ..

Kalash Valley: A home to ancient cultural heritage requires Govt. patronage to d ..

16 minutes ago
 NAB KP announces to hold Open Kacheri for public

NAB KP announces to hold Open Kacheri for public

16 minutes ago
 5 suspects, 10 alleged wanted accused arrested

5 suspects, 10 alleged wanted accused arrested

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World