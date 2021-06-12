KSA restrict hajj this year only for residents: Saudi ministries

Saudi Arabia would limit this year's hajj pilgrimage to 60,000 residents and nationals living in kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia would limit this year's hajj pilgrimage to 60,000 residents and nationals living in kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Saudi ministries for health and Hajj on Saturday disclosed that Saudi Arabia has announced this restriction due to ongoing corona virus pandemic.

It stressed that those desire to perform Hajj (fifth pillar of islam) must be free of any chronic diseases, should be vaccinated and fall within the age limits from 18 to 65 years, Arab news reported.

The decision is "based on the Kingdom's constant keenness to enable the maximum numbers of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque to perform the Islamic rituals of Hajj and Umrah," the ministry said. "The Kingdom puts human health and safety first." The hajj begins mid-July.