KSGAAL participates in Cairo International Book Fair 2025

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language (KSGAAL) is participating in the Cairo International Book Fair 2025, held from January 23 to February 5 within the unified Saudi pavilion, to promote the Arabic language, strengthen Arab cultural content, and showcase its initiatives in scientific publishing.

The KSGAAL presents a comprehensive review of its extensive collection of over 300 digital and printed publications, featuring 45 works that focus on language planning and policy, language computing, educational initiatives, and cultural programs.

This demonstrates its dedication to enhancing the Arabic library with specialized knowledge resources that benefit researchers and those interested in the Arabic language, while also promoting its advancement across all sectors.

The academy’s participation seeks to emphasize the efforts made in developing linguistic content and promoting the Arabic language across research, education, and cultural domains. It also aims to showcase its role in establishing a global reference for linguistic blogs.