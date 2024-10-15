KSrelief Aids Earthquake-affected People In Northern Syria
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Idlib, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 1,832 food baskets and hygiene kits in Salqin and Azmarin, Idlib Governorate, Syria, assisting 5,496 individuals, and 1,396 food baskets and hygiene kits in Jandairis, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, assisting 4,188 individuals.
This assistance is part of the second phase of a project entailing providing aid to people affected by the earthquake in northern Syria in 2024.
The aid is in keeping with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to help, through KSrelief, people in need throughout the world.
