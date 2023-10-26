Open Menu

KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General Meets SRCA

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 11:30 AM

KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General meets SRCA

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development, Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, met on Thursday at KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) President, Dr. Jalal bin Mohammad Al-Owaisi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of cooperation and coordination to support humanitarian and relief work in needy countries.

They also discussed ways to provide first aid and basic medical services to patients and the injured in various parts of the world.

Al-Owaisi praised the Saudi relief and humanitarian efforts through KSrelief in supporting humanitarian work and aiding people affected worldwide.

Related Topics

Injured World Riyadh Saudi

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

7 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World