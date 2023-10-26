KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General meets SRCA

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development, Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, met on Thursday at KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) President, Dr. Jalal bin Mohammad Al-Owaisi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of cooperation and coordination to support humanitarian and relief work in needy countries.

They also discussed ways to provide first aid and basic medical services to patients and the injured in various parts of the world.

Al-Owaisi praised the Saudi relief and humanitarian efforts through KSrelief in supporting humanitarian work and aiding people affected worldwide.