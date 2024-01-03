Open Menu

KSrelief Assistant Supervisor Meets With Dutch Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KSrelief assistant supervisor meets with Dutch ambassador to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz met today at the KSrelief's headquarters in Riyadh with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Janet Alberda.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

