KSrelief Commemorates International Day Of Education At Jordan’s Zaatari Refugee Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 12:50 PM

KSrelief commemorates International Day of Education at Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) hosted a celebratory event at Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians to mark International Day of Education, observed annually on January 24.

The event, organized by KSrelief’s Saudi Center for Community Service, commenced with an introductory lecture about the occasion and featured a variety of activities and competitions utilizing smart screens. Participants engaged in an expressive drawing activity using cards to emphasize the importance of education, alongside entertaining and diverse activities designed for children.

The initiative is part of KSrelief's guidance programs aimed at raising awareness among the Zaatari camp residents about the critical role of education in nurturing future generations and fostering an informed society.

