KSrelief concludes Noor Volunteer Project to combat blindness in Djibouti

Djibouti, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has concluded the Noor Saudi Volunteer Project to Combat Blindness and the Diseases that Cause It in Djibouti. The project, carried out in collaboration with the Al Basar International Foundation, took place from December 8 to 13.

As part of this project, the volunteer medical team associated with KSrelief provided examinations to 3,500 individuals, distributed 400 pairs of spectacles, and performed 300 cataract surgeries with successful outcomes.

The project is part of the volunteer medical projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, aimed at combating blindness and related diseases. The projects seek to provide assistance to individuals suffering from eye problems in countries and populations in need worldwide.