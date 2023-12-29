Open Menu

KSrelief Concludes Saudi Noor Voluntary Program To Combat Blindness In Somalia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SOMALIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) completed on Wednesday the Saudi Noor Voluntary Program to Combat Blindness and the diseases that cause it in Bosaso, Federal Republic of Somalia. The program was executed from December 14 to 20, 2023.

It involved 14 volunteers who worked in collaboration with the Al-Basar International Foundation.

During the campaign, the volunteer medical team successfully examined 2,578 individuals, provided 800 prescription glasses and performed 298 specialized surgeries.

This project is an extension of the volunteer medical initiatives aimed at combating blindness and related diseases provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to assist patients and those affected by eye diseases in nations and communities in need worldwide

