KSrelief concludes two training, educational programs at Zaatari camp

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday concluded its 23rd and 24th volunteer training and educational programs at the Zaatari camp in Jordan.

The initiative, which was carried out in collaboration with the Technical and Vocational Training Cooperation (TVTC), took place from December 23 to 30, 2023, and involved 24 volunteers specialized in various educational and training fields. A total of 430 Syrian refugees residing in the camp benefited from training courses in mobile device maintenance, sewing and embroidery, and graphic design.

Lectures on English language and physics were also delivered to students and teachers, and consultations were available for families. Workshops were organized to improve the physical fitness of football coaches, courses were offered to enhance the football skills and physical and tactical fitness of children, and intensive educational courses in pottery and handicrafts were also provided.

The Zaatari programs are part of the many volunteer programs organized by the Kingdom, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, which believes in the value of volunteer work and its association with acts of kindness and selflessness.