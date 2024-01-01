Open Menu

KSrelief Concludes Two Training, Educational Programs At Zaatari Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KSrelief concludes two training, educational programs at Zaatari camp

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday concluded its 23rd and 24th volunteer training and educational programs at the Zaatari camp in Jordan.

The initiative, which was carried out in collaboration with the Technical and Vocational Training Cooperation (TVTC), took place from December 23 to 30, 2023, and involved 24 volunteers specialized in various educational and training fields. A total of 430 Syrian refugees residing in the camp benefited from training courses in mobile device maintenance, sewing and embroidery, and graphic design.

Lectures on English language and physics were also delivered to students and teachers, and consultations were available for families. Workshops were organized to improve the physical fitness of football coaches, courses were offered to enhance the football skills and physical and tactical fitness of children, and intensive educational courses in pottery and handicrafts were also provided.

The Zaatari programs are part of the many volunteer programs organized by the Kingdom, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, which believes in the value of volunteer work and its association with acts of kindness and selflessness.

Related Topics

Football Syria Mobile December From Refugee Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

33 minutes ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

51 minutes ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

3 hours ago
ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From World