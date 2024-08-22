KSrelief concludes volunteer medical project in Indonesia for adult open-heart surgery, catheterization

Medan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) concluded its volunteer medical project for open-heart surgery and catheterization for adults in , Republic of Indonesia.

The project was held from August 7 to 16, with the participation of 23 volunteers from various medical specialties.

During the program, the medical team conducted 32 open-heart surgeries and 60 catheterization procedures, all of which were successful.

The initiative is part of the ongoing volunteer medical projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to assist people and countries in need around the world.