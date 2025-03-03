KSrelief concludes volunteer medical project for general surgery in Port Sudan

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has concluded a volunteer medical project for general surgery in Port Sudan, Republic of Sudan.

The project, conducted from February 20 to 27, featured a team of 13 medical specialists who performed 58 operations.

This project is part of KSrelief's ongoing efforts to provide volunteer medical assistance to vulnerable populations worldwide.