KSrelief continues carrying out the voluntary medical project for pediatric cardiac surgery in Nouakchott,

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued to carry out the voluntary medical project for pediatric cardiac surgery and catheterization in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, held from December 13.

KSrelief carried it out with the help of 28 volunteers from various medical specialties.

Since the start of the campaign, the center's volunteer medical team has successfully performed 10 open-heart surgeries and five therapeutic catheterization procedures.

During the duration of the project, the goal is to perform 25 open-heart surgeries and 50 cardiac catheterizations.

The initiative reflected Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing humanitarian aid globally through KSrelief.