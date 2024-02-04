Open Menu

KSrelief Continues Food Basket Distribution In Gaza Strip

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

KSrelief continues food basket distribution in Gaza strip

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed essential food items in Khirbat al-Adas, located east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday.

This initiative was carried out in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent as part of a campaign to provide relief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

This aid is a manifestation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's significant humanitarian role, facilitated by KSrelief, in supporting countries during times of crisis.

