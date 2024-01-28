Open Menu

KSrelief Continues Food Basket Distribution To Displaced Individuals In Gaza Strip’s Khan Yunis City

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

KSrelief continues food basket distribution to displaced individuals in Gaza Strip’s Khan Yunis City

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued distributing its humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians afflicted in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

This comes within the Saudi popular campaign to aid Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

food baskets were distributed on Friday to the displaced individuals in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with the aim of meeting essential needs and alleviating the suffering of the residents across the strip.

The initiative comes as part of the historical role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing by the side of the Palestinian people in various crises and challenges they face. -

Related Topics

Gaza Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

5 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

14 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

14 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

14 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

15 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

15 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

15 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

15 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

15 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

15 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

15 hours ago

More Stories From World