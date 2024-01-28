- Home
KSrelief Continues Food Basket Distribution To Displaced Individuals In Gaza Strip’s Khan Yunis City
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM
GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued distributing its humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians afflicted in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent.
This comes within the Saudi popular campaign to aid Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
food baskets were distributed on Friday to the displaced individuals in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with the aim of meeting essential needs and alleviating the suffering of the residents across the strip.
The initiative comes as part of the historical role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing by the side of the Palestinian people in various crises and challenges they face. -
