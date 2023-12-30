KSrelief continues implementing project to operate Dialysis Center in Al-Dhale, Yemen

Al-Dhale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued to implement the fifth phase of the project to operate the dialysis centre in Al-Dhale Governorate during the period from March 7, 2023, to March 8, 2025.

The project's activities include securing medicines and dialysis consumables for patients with kidney failure in Al-Dhale Governorate and equipping the dialysis centre with 18 devices. Additionally, the project will include preparing medical equipment and laboratory materials and installing an additional desalination plant to ensure that a safe and high-quality medical service is provided.

Project activities will also include contracting with a consultant specialist in nephrology to supervise the treatment of cases and closely follow them up, which alleviates the suffering of the patients and their families. Snacks will be distributed to patients after washing sessions, benefiting 64 patients with kidney failure from the Al-Dhale governorate and a number of neighbouring governorates.

This phase comes within the framework of the relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to help the sick and injured of the brotherly Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering as a result of their humanitarian crisis.