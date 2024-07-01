Open Menu

KSrelief Continues Providing Healthcare Services To Syrian Refugees And Host Community In Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KSrelief continues providing healthcare services to Syrian refugees and host community in Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued implementing a project to enhance healthcare services for Syrian refugees and the host community in the town of Arsal, Baalbek Governorate, Lebanon.

During May 2024, the Arsal Healthcare Center received 12,789 patients who received a total of 20,224 services, including clinics, pharmacy, laboratory, nursing, community health, and psychological health programs.

The patients comprised 41% males and 59% females, with refugees making up 75% and residents 25% of the total beneficiaries.

This initiative is part of the Kingdom's commitment, represented by KSrelief, to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees across all sectors, aiming to alleviate their suffering during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

