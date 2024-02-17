KSrelief Continues To Distribute Bread In Lebanon
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued implementing Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project, in Akkar Governorate and Al-Minieh District in Lebanon.
Last week, the project distributed 25,000 bags of bread daily to needy families of Syrians, Palestinians, and the host community living in northern Lebanon, benefiting 125,000 individuals.
The project comes within the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to help refugees and host communities.
