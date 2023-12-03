Open Menu

KSrelief Continues To Distribute Bread To Refugee Families In Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 10:10 AM

KSrelief continues to distribute bread to Refugee families in Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued implementing the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in the fourth stage for 2023 in Akkar Governorate and Miniyeh District in Lebanon.

The project distributed 150,000 bundles of bread to Syrian and Palestinian refugee families and the host community in northern Lebanon, benefiting 125,000 individuals.

This project comes within the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to improve the living conditions of people in need in various locations.

