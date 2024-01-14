KSrelief continues to distribute bread to refugee families in Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued implementing Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in the fourth stage in Akkar Governorate and Al-Minieh District in Lebanon.

During the past week, the project distributed 150,000 bags to needy families, including Syrians, Palestinians, and members of the host community residing in northern Lebanon, thereby benefiting 125,000 individuals.

This initiative aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, facilitated by KSrelief, to assist refugees in different locations where they are present.