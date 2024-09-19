KSrelief Delivers 25 Ambulances To Ukrainian Health Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
POLAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered 25 ambulances to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.
The ambulances will arrive in batches, with the vehicles prepared for entry into Ukraine via the Polish border.
The aid was handed over to the Ukrainian authorities by Director of KSrelief's Health and Environmental Aid Department Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Muallem.
