Open Menu

KSrelief Delivers 25 Ambulances To Ukrainian Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KSrelief delivers 25 ambulances to Ukrainian health ministry

POLAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered 25 ambulances to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

The ambulances will arrive in batches, with the vehicles prepared for entry into Ukraine via the Polish border.

The aid was handed over to the Ukrainian authorities by Director of KSrelief's Health and Environmental Aid Department Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Muallem.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vehicles Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

21 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

57 minutes ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

1 hour ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

6 hours ago
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

19 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

19 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

20 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

20 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

21 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

21 hours ago

More Stories From World