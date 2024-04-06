Open Menu

KSrelief Delivers 25 Tons Of Dates As A Gift From The Kingdom To Uganda

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

KSrelief delivers 25 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to Uganda

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered 25 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Uganda.

On behalf of the KSrelief, the the Chargé d'Affaires of the Kingdom's Embassy in Uganda, Faisal bin Ghazi Al-Maamari delivered the aid in Kampala, the capital, in the presence of some of the KSrelief members, along with prominent religious figures in Uganda who extended their sincere thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Saudi the Crown Prince for the humanitarian food aid provided to their country.

Related Topics

Saudi Kampala Saudi Arabia Uganda Ghazi From

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

13 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

13 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

13 hours ago
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

13 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

13 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

13 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

13 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

13 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

13 hours ago

More Stories From World