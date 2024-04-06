KSrelief delivers 25 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to Uganda

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered 25 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Uganda.

On behalf of the KSrelief, the the Chargé d'Affaires of the Kingdom's Embassy in Uganda, Faisal bin Ghazi Al-Maamari delivered the aid in Kampala, the capital, in the presence of some of the KSrelief members, along with prominent religious figures in Uganda who extended their sincere thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Saudi the Crown Prince for the humanitarian food aid provided to their country.