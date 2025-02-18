KSrelief delivers food baskets to 2,907 people in Libya’s Suluq

(@FahadShabbir)

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 600 food baskets to 2,907 individuals in the Libyan town of Suluq.

This distribution is part of the urgent food assistance project for families affected by Cyclone Daniel in Libya, conducted in cooperation with the Libyan Red Crescent.

This initiative is part of the Saudi relief and humanitarian projects to alleviate the suffering of those in need and affected by natural disasters around the world.