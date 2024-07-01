KSrelief Director of Partnerships and International Relations meets with Director of OCHA UN Office in Yemen

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Director of Partnerships and International Relations at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Hana Omar, met with the Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen, Markus Werne, at the center's headquarters in Riyadh.

They discussed,during the meeting,topics of common interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs and developments in humanitarian work in Yemen.

The director of OCHA in Yemen praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pioneering role in the humanitarian field, commending the professional mechanism followed by KSrelief to deliver aid to those in need in various countries around the world.