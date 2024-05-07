KSrelief disributes food aid in Abasan Al Kabira, Nuseirat Governorate, Gaza

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) distributed 6,500 food baskets in the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip, benefitting 35,000 individuals.

It also distributed food aid to 10,000 displaced people in the Nuseirat governorate, in central Gaza Strip.

The assistance is in keeping with Saudi Arabia's historic role in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people in times of crisis.