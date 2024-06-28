Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 1,000 Food Baskets In Chad’s Kanem

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

KSrelief distributes 1,000 food baskets in Chad’s Kanem

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,000 food baskets in the Republic of Chad's Kanem province, benefiting 6,000 individuals.

The assistance is part of the Food Security Support Program in Chad for 2024, which is one of the relief projects the Kingdom extends to needy peoples and countries around the world through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief.

