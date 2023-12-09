KSrelief distributes 1,000 food baskets to victims of Afghanistan earthquake

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Thursday distributed 1,000 food baskets to the same number of families affected by the recent earthquake in Ghurian district of Herat province, Afghanistan, benefiting about 6,000 people.

The food aid is part of the humanitarian and relief assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, to peoples in need around the world.