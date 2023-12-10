Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 1,076 Shopping Vouchers To Neediest Families In Several Lebanese Regions

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

KSrelief distributes 1,076 shopping vouchers to neediest families in several Lebanese regions

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 1,076 shopping vouchers that enable the beneficiaries from the neediest families of Syrian refugees and the host community in several Lebanese regions to purchase winter clothing according to their preferences from designated stores, as part of the second phase of the winter clothing distribution project (Kanaf) for 2023.

These projects come within the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the KSrelief, to assist those in need and those affected worldwide.

