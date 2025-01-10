KSrelief distributes 1,082 winter clothing vouchers to families in Jordan

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,082 purchase vouchers, allowing beneficiaries to choose winter clothing from designated stores.

The initiative focused on families in need residing in Palestinian refugee camps across Jordan's governorates of Amman, Zarqa, and Balqa.

The distribution as part of the third phase of the Winter Clothing Distribution Project (Kanaf). It reflects Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment through KSrelief to address the challenges posed by the harsh winter season and provide support to those most affected.