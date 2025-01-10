Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 1,082 Winter Clothing Vouchers To Families In Jordan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

KSrelief distributes 1,082 winter clothing vouchers to families in Jordan

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,082 purchase vouchers, allowing beneficiaries to choose winter clothing from designated stores.

The initiative focused on families in need residing in Palestinian refugee camps across Jordan's governorates of Amman, Zarqa, and Balqa.

The distribution as part of the third phase of the Winter Clothing Distribution Project (Kanaf). It reflects Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment through KSrelief to address the challenges posed by the harsh winter season and provide support to those most affected.

Related Topics

Amman Saudi Arabia From Refugee

Recent Stories

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in K ..

SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan

33 minutes ago
 Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on J ..

Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17

33 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss fut ..

1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances ..

Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024

57 minutes ago
 Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Edu ..

Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers ..

PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..

2 hours ago
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 2 ..

ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ce ..

Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to vict ..

UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 ..

Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors

4 hours ago
 Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

4 hours ago
 TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From World